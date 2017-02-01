Adductor injury ends Bonaventura's season

AC Milan midfielder Giacomo Bonaventura will miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on an adductor injury.

The 27-year-old was forced off in the 26th minute of Milan's 2-1 defeat at Udinese at the weekend having opening the scoring in that game.

Reports consequently suggested that Bonaventura's season was over and the San Siro club have confirmed that the Italy international will be unavailable for at least four months.

"AC Milan announce that Giacomo Bonaventura underwent surgery on Wednesday, performed by professor Sakari Orava, assisted by AC Milan’s medical director Rodolfo Tavana," a statement on the club's website reads.

"The surgery was necessary because of the complete detachment of his left adductor longus tendon from the bone and because of the partial detachment of the tendons of the internal and external oblique. The tendons have all been reattached to the bone. Professor Orava is satisfied with the result of the surgery.

"The recovery time will be four months, unless complications arise."

Milan have failed to win their past three Serie A matches and have dropped to seventh in the table