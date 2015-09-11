Adebayor has no future at Tottenham, confirms Pochettino

Emmanuel Adebayor has no future at Tottenham, head coach Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed.

Former Arsenal and Manchester City striker Adebayor made just 13 Premier League appearances last season - scoring twice - and has been left out of Pochettino's Premier League squad for the current campaign.

Adebayor looked set to link up with former Spurs boss Tim Sherwood at Aston Villa or move to West Ham towards the end of the window, but neither switch materialised.

Pochettino said on Friday: "We want only to fix the problem to find the best solution for both sides.

"I was very clear with him. We had a conversation before the end of last season. I explained my idea and I don’t need to explain more, it's his decision to stay here.

"We are always willing to help him and we have a good relationship but it's clear he's not in my mind or in the club's for the future of Tottenham. In football we look at the present and at tomorrow, never yesterday."

Adebayor was also criticised by Togo coach Tom Saintfiet last week after he failed to respond to an international call-up.