Adebayor hits out at Tottenham boo boys

The Togo striker criticised supporters for getting on the players' backs too quickly and believes it is having a detrimental impact on performances.

Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Stoke City was their fourth at White Hart Lane in the Premier League under Mauricio Pochettino this season, with the reaction of the fans leading Adebayor to suggest the players now prefer playing away from home.

"It's kind of hard when you know the first bad ball you make the fans are going to boo you," he said.

"When you are playing in front of your own crowd you want them to support you. But now it is like going through a sad moment and your family not welcoming you home.

"That's the worst thing ever because you have nowhere to go. At the moment I don't know whether we should play at home or whether we should play away."

However, he did have sympathy for the Spurs faithful, admitting the side needs to react and give them something to cheer about in future home matches.

"It's hard for the players," he added. "It's not their fault and it's not the fans' fault either because the fans want to see a result, the fans want to see a response and things are not going our way at the moment.

"We just have to fight as a team and as a club to find a solution. The quicker the better.

"Maybe we can go out and win the next game 3-0 or 4-0 and that will be it – the fans will be back enjoying Tottenham again and we will have it like it was when I first came here on loan.

"Then, every weekend I was happy to come in and play for the club because I knew I was going to have fun and enjoy it.

"Now it is not fun anymore. The critics are there and I welcome them – I take them in a good way and hopefully I will do my talking on the pitch.

"At the moment things are not going our way, but it cannot go any lower than this. Things can only get better."