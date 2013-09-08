Adebayor: I never wanted to leave Spurs

The Togo international had been linked with a move to Bundesliga side Schalke before the September 2 deadline after Tottenham brought in attackers Roberto Soldado and Erik Lamela.

However, Adebayor, who joined the White Hart Lane outfit from Manchester City in 2012 following a successful loan spell, insists that he did not consider moving to a new club.

"You learned about Schalke 04 because it was in the press, but there were many clubs that fancy me and whose proposals were still on the table," Adebayor told Togolese radio station Frequence 1.

"But I decided with my manager, even before the start of the transfer window that I would not leave Tottenham and that's what I did.

"I have never thought of leaving the Spurs. I am here, my family feels great here and I do not see myself in another city."

The arrivals of Soldado and Lamela may well push Adebayor down the pecking order in a Tottenham attack that also boasts England international Jermain Defoe.

Still, the 29-year-old is confident he will emerge as manager Andre Villas-Boas' first-choice striker.

"Today I will not tell you that I 'm stronger than Soldado or Defoe or Lamela," he added.

"We now have four in the attack, I do not know who ranks first, second or third but I know at the end I will be the first and it is the most important."