Adebayor: Villas-Boas disrespected me

The former Tottenham head coach left Adebayor out of the first-team squad photograph and made him train with the reserves at the start of the campaign.

However, Sherwood restored him to the starting line-up immediately after taking temporary charge of the club and the Togo striker has repaid that faith with three goals in two games, including a brace in Sunday's 3-2 win at Southampton.

Adebayor admits life at White Hart Lane has been tough, but is pleased to have turned a corner under the caretaker manager.

"It was difficult," Adebayor told BBC Sport. "When I come to train and see the team picture, which I'm not involved in, that shows me a lot of disrespect.

"I'm a professional footballer, I had to keep my head up and I did what they asked me to do.

"Now everything is paying off. I kept doing my thing and this is my glory time. I'm very happy.

"I thank the players and the staff, they have given me my confidence back and they said 'we know how good you are'. I didn't want to let them or the fans that believe in me down."