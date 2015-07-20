Adelaide United 0 Liverpool 2: Ings opens his account

New Liverpool striker Danny Ings opened his account for the club with a late goal in their 2-0 friendly win over Adelaide United on Monday.

Ings impressed for a struggling Burnley side in the Premier League last season, and moved to Anfield at the start of this month once his contract at Turf Moor had expired.

The England Under-21 international had failed to find the net in each of the previous two friendlies, but he came off the bench at the Adelaide Oval to produce a calm finish with just two minutes remaining.

Earlier, another new signing James Milner had scored his second goal in four days, sliding in to convert Jordon Ibe's cross from six yards, although he did so from what appeared to be an offside position.

Milner's form - and Ings' first strike - will encourage Brendan Rodgers, with Liverpool having won all three of their pre-season matches so far and Christian Benteke expected to join from Aston Villa this week.

Benteke's fellow Belgian Divock Origi started up front on his own supported by the likes of Milner, Ibe and Adam Lallana, but the former Lille man struggled to make much of an impact.

Liverpool made much the brighter start, though, and pegged Adelaide back inside their own half, both Origi and Ibe testing goalkeeper Eugene Galekovic before Adelaide's Craig Goodwin almost embarrassed Simon Mignolet with an inswinging corner from the right that nearly crept under the crossbar.

Milner stung the palms of Galekovic from 20 yards in the 38th minute as the game remained scoreless at the interval.

Dejan Lovren had the opening chance of the second period, but the defender's downward header from Jordan Henderson's corner bounced into the turf and over the bar.

A sweeping Liverpool move found Ibe on the right in the 57th minute and the winger's low shot passed narrowly wide of the left-hand upright.

Lallana, who netted a fine curling effort against Brisbane, went close to another spectacular finish only for Galekovic to palm the ball away.

But the breakthrough arrived in the 67th minute as Ibe sent in a low first-time cross from the right and Milner stretched out his left leg to divert the ball home.

In a rare attack for the hosts, Tarek Elrich pounced on a loose ball and let fly from 25 yards only to see his effort strike the outside of the post.

And Ings, who ought to have scored from Henderson's free-kick shortly beforehand, sealed victory when he ran on to Ibe's throughball, rounded the keeper and slotted home.