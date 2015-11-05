Adelaide United 2 Melbourne City 4: Fornaroli heaps misery on bottom club

Bruno Fornaroli scored twice to continue his excellent form as Melbourne City saw off winless Adelaide Untied 4-2 in the A-League on Thursday.

Uruguayan striker Fornaroli made it eight goals in as many games in all competitions in his first season with the club with a brace at Coopers Stadium as Melbourne recorded their first away league win of the season.

Erik Paartalu headed in an eighth-minute opener for the visitors at the near post from a corner from Aaron Mooy, who made it 2-0 with a rasping drive from the edge of the area in the 35th minute.

Fornaroli slid the ball beyond Adelaide goalkeeper John Hall 11 minutes after the restart to seemingly put the game beyond doubt, only for Sergio Cirio to give the hosts hopes with a curling effort 10 minutes later.

But Harry Novillo played in Fornaroli for his second in the 71st minute, with that strike rendering Pablo Sanchez's penalty five minutes from time as little more than a consolation.

John van 't Schip's men are fifth in the table with seven points from five games, while Adelaide remain rooted to the bottom on two points after slumping to a third straight defeat.