Adelaide United 2 Sydney FC 2: Cirio double not enough for hosts

Adelaide United twice lost the lead as Sydney FC denied them a fifth-straight A-League victory by drawing 2-2 at Coopers Stadium.

Cirio put Adelaide in front after just two minutes on Friday, when Sebastian Ryall could only divert Stefan Mauk's dangerous delivery from the right into the Spanish striker's path.

Sydney were undeterred by that early setback, though, and Matt Simon drew them level in some style with a diving header eight minutes before the break.

Cirio then restored United's lead on the stroke of half-time after fine footwork from Bruce Kamau, but Filip Holosko took advantage of poor Adelaide defending to equalise in first-half injury time.

A point moves Sydney up to fourth in the table, while Adelaide remain sixth.