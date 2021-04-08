Ademola Lookman set to be fit for Fulham’s clash with Wolves

Fulham have no new injury concerns as they bid to climb out of the Premier League relegation zone when they host Wolves on Friday.

Ademola Lookman has recovered from a problem which saw him substituted in the 47th minute against Aston Villa on Sunday and is expected to be available.

Captain Tom Cairney remains sidelined with a long-term knee injury.

Willy Boly remains out for Wolves as he continues to self-isolate after being diagnosed with Covid-19.

Joao Moutinho is unavailable with the groin problem he suffered on international duty while Marcal is yet to return from his own groin injury.

Jonny is set to miss the rest of the year after a second ACL knee injury in less than 12 months while Raul Jimenez is slowly recovering from the fractured skull he suffered in November.

Fulham provisional squad: Areola, Robinson, Andersen, Adarabioyo, Aina, Reed, Lemina, Decordova-Reid, Loftus-Cheek, Lookman, Mitrovic, Fabri, Ream, Cavaleiro, Bryan, Onomah, Maja, Anguissa, Kongolo, Tete.

Wolves provisional squad: Patricio, Ruddy, Hoever, Ait-Nouri, Coady, Semedo, Saiss, Kilman, Richards, Lonwijk, Neves, Gibbs-White, Vitinha, Dendoncker, Otasowie, Cundle, Podence, Neto, Jose, Silva, Traore.