Adidas release Copa Inner Life boots with Paulo Dybala to debut

Adidas have released the Copa Inner Life boots, which visually highlight the technologies that help athletes give their best on the pitch. They will be worn by Juventus and Argentina star Paulo Dybala, as well as Chelsea women and Germany midfielder Melanie Leupolz.

The boots are an update of the Copa Sense boots, which launched last month. The bold new design uses pop colours and graphics to highlight design innovations, such as sense pods, touchpods and softstuds. The boots are available to order from the Adidas store from today. Some of the technologies highlighted are explained below.

Sensepods are precisely placed foam elements around the heel which help fill the empty spaces between the ankle and achilles. This creates a seamless connection between boot and foot and is an important part of boot manufacturing.

Touchpods are placed on both the medial and lateral sides of the boot. These are designed to absorb impact energy off the ball at the points of the boot where connection with the ball most often occurs.

Softstuds are two studs, made of softer material at the front of the boot, which bend upon impact with the ball to increase close control.

Fusionskin is a material which moulds around the shape of the foot, to help them fit more snugly, as well as reducing water absorption and improving flexibility.

Dybala will debut the boots this weekend, as Juventus play host to Benevento in Serie A.

The Copa Inner Life boots are available now from Adidas's website.

