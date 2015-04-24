ADO Den Haag 1 Vitesse 0: Late Kramer effort ends visitors' unbeaten run

Vitesse's chances of snatching the Eredivisie's automatic UEFA Europa League qualification spot suffered a hefty blow on Friday after a late Michiel Kramer goal gave ADO Den Haag a 1-0 win.

The visitors were without the services of Chelsea loanee Bertrand Traore due to suspension and the lively attacker's absence was felt, as Vitesse's 12-match unbeaten run came to an end.

Peter Bosz's men had been aiming to close to within a point of third-placed Feyenoord, who face a trip to Groningen on Sunday.

In an even encounter, Den Haag appeared set to settle for a point in their battle to avoid the drop, but Kramer capitalised on some hesitant defending to slotted in after rounding Eloy Room in the Vitesse goal, effectively securing their safety.