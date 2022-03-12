Adrian Clifton’s late header snatches Boreham Wood a point
Boreham Wood’s Adrian Clifton scored a late header to deny Chesterfield victory in a 1-1 draw at Meadow Park.
The hosts fashioned the first real chance of the game after 22 minutes but Josh Rees could not guide Dennon Lewis’ whipped cross on target.
Chesterfield could have had the opener five minutes before half-time when Tom Whelan beat goalkeeper Taye Ashby-Hammond but David Stephens got back to prevent the ball from crossing the line.
Boreham Wood struck the woodwork early in the second half when Rees fired an effort off a post.
The Spireites broke the deadlock from the penalty spot with 10 minutes remaining. Akwasi Asante made no mistake after the ball was deemed to have struck Jacob Mendy’s arm in the area.
But the home side equalised two minutes from time when substitute Clifton rose highest from a Rees corner.
