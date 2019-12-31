Adrian Mariappa to miss Watford’s game against Wolves

Watford are without defender Adrian Mariappa for the New Year’s Day clash with Wolves at Vicarage Road.

Mariappa was sent off in Saturday’s 3-0 home victory over Aston Villa and serves a one-match ban.

Craig Dawson or Adam Masina are vying to replace Mariappa, while Will Hughes and Craig Cathcart will be assessed after picking up knocks against Villa.

Raul Jimenez is expected to return to Wolves’ starting line-up.

The Mexico striker started Sunday’s 1-0 defeat at Liverpool on the bench with Matt Doherty and Adama Traore, who are also likely to come back into the team.

Willy Boly (fractured leg), Bruno Jordao (ankle) and Morgan Gibbs-White (back) remain out for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side.

Watford provisional squad: Foster, Cathcart, Kiko, Kabasele, Hughes, Doucoure, Capoue, Deulofeu, Deeney, Sarr, Gomes, Dawson, Masina, Foulquier, Chalobah, Pereyra, Quina, Gray, Success.

Wolves provisional squad: Patricio, Ruddy, Doherty, Coady, Vinagre, Kilman, Jonny, Bennett, Sanderson, Perry, Dendoncker, Saiss, Moutinho, Neves, Jimenez, Jota, Cutrone, Campbell, Traore, Neto.