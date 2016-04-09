Adriano back in Barcelona squad

Adriano has returned to the Barcelona squad for the Liga clash with Real Sociedad after recovering from injury.

The 31-year-old missed the 2-1 defeat to Real Madrid and the Champions League quarter-final first-leg win over Atletico Madrid after damaging a hamstring last week.

The Brazilian has been included in the matchday squad for the visit to Anoeta on Saturday, however, giving head coach Luis Enrique a welcome boost as he considers rotating his team ahead of the second leg with Atleti next week.

Luis Suarez, who is suspended, is the only notable absentee for the champions, who are six points clear at the top of the table with seven games to play.