Adriano damages left Achilles tendon

"The player was examined by the club's medical department who confirmed the need for surgery, which will be carried out on Wednesday," they said on their website.

Adriano, hoping to reclaim a place in the Brazil team, resumed training last week after his return to Brazil from Italy early last month following a disappointing, injury-plagued season in which he failed to score a goal.

The injury to his left leg during training is yet another blow for the 29-year-old, who had only just recovered from a shoulder injury. He signed for Corinthians until June, 2012.

This is his second return home after leaving Inter prematurely in 2009 to help Flamengo win the Brazilian championship that year.