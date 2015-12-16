Adriano eyeing Club World Cup repeat with Barcelona

Adriano is keen to make another decisive impact as Barcelona chase Club World Cup glory.

Four years ago in the same competition, the Brazilian netted a semi-final brace in a 4-0 win over Al-Sadd before Santos were dispatched by the same scoreline in the final.

This time around, Barcelona will tackle Guangzhou Evergrande at the same Yokohama International Stadium – allowing Adriano to call upon some fond memories.

"For me, it is very special to be able to play in the Club World Cup," he told Barca TV.

"I have very good memories of that game [against Al-Sadd]. It was very important for me and the team."

Guangzhou are managed by former Brazil coach Luis Felipe Scolari, while Adriano's compatriot Robinho could feature in attack for the Chinese Super League outfit.

"[Scolari] has won many titles and has lots of experience. His teams always give 100 per cent," he said.

"[Robinho] has plenty of experience playing in competitions at this level. He is very dangerous and we have to be aware of his threat."

Adriano added: "We arrive here with enthusiasm. Many players in the squad have yet to win the Club World Cup, which is good. The rest of us want to do so again. We can end the year with another trophy, which is always important.

"People say that the Club World Cup is easier than European competitions, but we cannot be complacent."