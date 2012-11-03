Adriano joins Barca's list of injured defenders
By app
Barcelona's injury woes in defence took a turn for the worse on Saturday when full-back Adriano strained a leg muscle and was ruled out for around three weeks.
The Brazilian pulled up shortly before half-time during Barca's 3-1 La Liga win at home to Celta Vigo and had to be replaced by compatriot Daniel Alves.
Adriano, who scored Barca's opening goal at the Nou Camp, joins centre-backs Carles Puyol and Gerard Pique on the sidelines and will be unavailable for Wednesday's Champions League match at Celtic.
"Adriano suffered a strain to the adductor muscle in his right leg and will be out for approximately three weeks," Barca said in a statement on their website.
