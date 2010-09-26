Adriano to miss Kazan clash
MADRID, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Barcelona full-back Adriano Correia has a thigh strain and has been ruled out of the trip to play Rubin Kazan in the Champions League, the Spanish champions said on Sunday.
The Brazilian had to be substituted during Saturday's 3-1 La Liga win at Athletic Bilbao. A time frame for his return was not given in the announcement on the club's website.
Lionel Messi continued his recovery from an ankle problem on Sunday along with Eric Abidal and Jeffren, the club said.
The Argentina forward is expected to make the squad for Wednesday's Group D match in Russia, after missing their last two league outings.
