Adriano returns to Barcelona squad for Rayo clash
Versatile Brazilian Adriano has returned to fitness for Barcelona's game against Rayo Vallecano.
Barcelona defender Adriano has been passed fit and named in his side's 18-man matchday squad for their La Liga clash at home to Rayo Vallecano.
The versatile 30-year-old has been missing since suffering a thigh injury in the victory over Las Palmas on September 26 - the game which also saw Lionel Messi sidelined - but came through medical checks on Saturday.
Thomas Vermaelen is not yet fit to return from a calf injury and there was no place for goalkeeper Jordi Masip.
Twenty-year-old B team player Gerard Gumbau, who has already played twice in the league this season, is included in the party.
Barcelona squad to face Rayo: Bravo, Ter Stegen, Douglas, Pique, Rakitic, Busquets, Alves, Suarez, Neymar, Mascherano, Bartra, Munir, Alba, Sandro, Sergi Roberto, Adriano, Mathieu and Gumbau.
