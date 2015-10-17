Adriano returns to Barcelona squad for Rayo clash

Barcelona defender Adriano has been passed fit and named in his side's 18-man matchday squad for their La Liga clash at home to Rayo Vallecano.

The versatile 30-year-old has been missing since suffering a thigh injury in the victory over Las Palmas on September 26 - the game which also saw Lionel Messi sidelined - but came through medical checks on Saturday.

Thomas Vermaelen is not yet fit to return from a calf injury and there was no place for goalkeeper Jordi Masip.

Twenty-year-old B team player Gerard Gumbau, who has already played twice in the league this season, is included in the party.

Barcelona squad to face Rayo: Bravo, Ter Stegen, Douglas, Pique, Rakitic, Busquets, Alves, Suarez, Neymar, Mascherano, Bartra, Munir, Alba, Sandro, Sergi Roberto, Adriano, Mathieu and Gumbau.