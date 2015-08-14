Aduriz: Bilbao not resting on four-goal lead

Supercopa de Espana hat-trick hero Aritz Aduriz said his Athletic Bilbao team-mates will not rest on their laurels, despite taking a 4-0 lead over Barcelona.

Bilbao stunned the Spanish and European champions via Aduriz's treble and Mikel San Jose's opener to take a commanding advantage to Camp Nou on Monday.

On the brink of their first trophy since winning three in 1984, Bilbao are not writing Barca off just yet - according to Aduriz.

"We cannot think that four goals are sufficient. They are the best and are capable of anything," Aduriz said of Luis Enrique's side.

"We are very satisfied. Barca scoring four goals is almost impossible, but [the second leg] is back [in Barcelona] and will be very hard."

Aduriz, who wrapped up his hat-trick in a rampant 15-minute period in the second half at San Mames, said he wants to add to his tally at Barcelona.

"Keep doing what you've done to be very strong defensively and get a goal," said the 34-year-old, who has scored goals for Bilbao and Mallorca at Barcelona's famous home ground.