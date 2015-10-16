Aduriz signs new Athletic Bilbao deal

Aritz Aduriz has signed a new deal with Athletic Bilbao that will keep him with the club until the end of the 2016-17 season.

The 34-year-old's contract was due to expire at the end of the campaign, but the club have confirmed he will now remain at San Mames for another year.

Aduriz has led the way in the club's scoring charts in La Liga for the past three seasons, scoring 48 times in 98 appearances.

The striker has continued that fine form this term, totalling four strikes from seven top-flight appearances.

Aduriz scored four times in Athletic's 5-1 aggregate victory over Barcelona in the Supercopa de Espana in August.