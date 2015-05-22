Advocaat considering Sunderland offer

Dick Advocaat has confirmed that Sunderland have offered him the chance to stay on as head coach and will let his decision be known next Thursday.

The vastly experienced former Netherlands coach was appointed by the Wearside club in March following Gus Poyet's departure.

Advocaat was charged with the task of ensuring Sunderland remain in the Premier League and a goalless draw at Arsenal on Wednesday ensured it was mission accomplished.

The 67-year-old was only contracted until the end of the season, but has been given the chance to remain at the Stadium of Light and will mull over his decision in the coming days.

He said: "They have made me an offer, yes. It is, in principle, not so important in that way, it is also important what the club wants. Can they invest or not?

"That's also important to know for myself before I take that decision."

Sunderland face a trip to champions Chelsea on Sunday for their final game of the season.