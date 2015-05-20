Advocaat to decide on Sunderland future next week

Dick Advocaat says he will give an answer on the question of his Sunderland future next week after guiding the club to Premier League survival.

Sunderland secured their place in the top tier for next season with a battling 0-0 draw at Arsenal on Wednesday.

Advocaat was visibly emotional at full-time of what - as it stands - was his penultimate game in charge of the Wearsiders, with the Dutchman having signed a contract until the end of the season in March.

Asked by Sky Sports if he would stay beyond Sunday's finale at champions Chelsea, Advocaat replied: "I will give probably next week an answer on that."

Assessing his side's performance, Advocaat added: "Arsenal had the possession but you know if you keep trying you get your chances. In the second half we had chances and we had to score.

"Arsenal were the better side but the organisation was unbelievably good. The emotion was so high. We only lost one in the last six and that is why they deserve to stay in [the Premier League].

"Our defence was great. An unbelievable feeling we did it by ourselves. The players gave everything to stay up."