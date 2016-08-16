Advocaat named new Fenerbahce coach

Fenerbahce have appointed Dick Advocaat as their new head coach after parting ways with Vitor Pereira on Monday.

The Istanbul side gave Pereira the sack after accusing the 48-year-old of going against pre-determined plans for the first team and of saying "negative things" about the club and immediately turned their attention to Advocaat.

The 68-year-old had only recently been named one of Netherlands coach Danny Blind's assistants, but handed in his resignation when Fener came calling.

"I really look forward to working at such a big club in Turkey," Advocaat told NOS ahead of his appointment.

"Even at my age, this is a wonderful challenge."

Advocaat will be unveiled as Fenerbahce boss on Wednesday, and make his bow 24 hours later when they take on Grasshopper in the Europa League.