Advocaat: No repeat of Southampton collapse

Dick Advocaat is adamant Sunderland will not collapse to another humiliating defeat at the hands of Southampton when they meet in the Premier League on Saturday.

When the two sides met in October, Southampton romped to an 8-0 victory as Sunderland scored three own goals.

That defeat came under former head coach Gus Poyet, and Advocaat - who succeeded the Uruguayan in March – is keen to ensure Sunderland do not suffer at the hands of Ronald Koeman's side again.

"I don't think would be a good idea to discuss the game [with the players] again," he said. "I have seen the video, we gave the goals away easily, that will definitely not happen tomorrow. It will be a totally different game."

A 1-1 draw with Stoke City last weekend saw Sunderland slip into the bottom three for the first time, but Advocaat is not panicking despite their run-in including trips to Arsenal and Chelsea.

He added: "We have five matches [to save relegation]. We know the last two are difficult but there is no reason to think about those games, so in the next three games we need to get the points, but still we can do something at Arsenal and Chelsea.

"We have to see it game by game, try and get the points in the next game and that's tomorrow.

"There's no need to look to other clubs, we have to get the points by ourselves.

"How [we do it] is not important. It will be a great achievement for this club to get the results we need."