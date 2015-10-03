Advocaat refuses to give answers over future

Sunderland head coach Dick Advocaat left his future in doubt after Saturday's 2-2 draw with West Ham, refusing to confirm whether he would stay at the club.

Advocaat saw his side let a two-goal lead slip and have Jeremain Lens sent off as West Ham denied them their first Premier League win of the season.

Speculation about Advocaat's future had been rife before the game, but he would not be drawn on the matter afterwards, telling Sky Sports: "I don't want to give an answer on that. I cannot say I will be the manager for the next game."