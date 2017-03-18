Advocaat to retire at end of season

Former Netherlands and South Korea coach Dick Advocaat announced he would retire once he leaves Fenerbahce at the end of the season.

Advocaat, 69, has been in charge of the Turkish club since August last year, having resigned at Sunderland in October 2015.

The Dutchman said on Friday he was retiring, with Fenerbahce sitting fourth in the Turkish Super Lig.

"Finally, I will leave here at the end of the season," Advocaat said.

"I don't mind announcing my decision early."

A former midfielder and defender, Advocaat was Netherlands coach on two occasions, from 1992-94 and 2002-04.

He was also at the helm of South Korea, Russia and Belgium internationally, while most of his success came at club level.

Advocaat led PSV to an Eredivisie title, helped Rangers to two league crowns and numerous cups and also won the league with Zenit in Russia.

He also saw Zenit to the 2008 UEFA Cup crown when they beat his former club Rangers 2-0 in the final in Manchester.