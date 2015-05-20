Advocaat still unsure of future

Sunderland manager Dick Advocaat insists he is yet to make a decision on his future as he keeps the club guessing.

Advocaat's side visit Arsenal on Wednesday, and a point would guarantee Sunderland's Premier League status.

The Dutchman said he was still considering whether he wanted to stay on as manager beyond the end of the season.

"I repeat, I have not made a decision yet on my future," Advocaat said.

"I have not given Sunderland an answer, either one way or another.

"I will not do that until next week when I will let them know. There has to be a quick decision though and the meeting will take place at the start of next week."

Advocaat, 67, said the Sunderland job would be the last of his career - rubbishing reports he could join Rangers as the director of football.

If Sunderland fail to win at Arsenal, they may need a point at Chelsea on Sunday.

"Fighting relegation is something new for me, and I don't like it. I don't like relegation battles, because I am used to working at a higher level - challenging for championships and cups," Advocaat said.

"Now it's not just about what we do, since you are also relying on other teams. We don't know what will happen at the weekend.

"As far as pressure goes, I learned a long time ago never to show it. You must always enjoy it, whatever the situation and that is what we must do at Arsenal. It's a beautiful stadium and a great pitch - what more do you want?"