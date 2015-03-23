Advocaat targets points over performances

Sunderland hover just one point above the relegation zone after Saturday's 1-0 loss at West Ham left the strugglers without a win in seven league matches.

The Tyne and Wear outfit have only scored two goals during that period.

Sunderland are now preparing for the international break, with Advocaat - in charge until the end of the season - adamant he will do whatever it takes to steer his team to safety.

"I said the only important thing in the final eight games is winning, the way that we do is not important, so if we win games very ugly I like that, play very negative if the need is there," the Dutchman said.

"I have seen a team who likes to work, so I am pleased. It showed that if you work as a team and not an individual, I am sure that you get the luck you need.

"Now I have time to see my best line up."

Sunderland are next in action on April 5, when they host fierce rivals Newcastle United at the Stadium of Light.