AFC Bournemouth 0 Everton 2: Barkley and Lukaku send Martinez's side through

Everton progressed to the FA Cup quarter-finals after battling to a 2-0 win against AFC Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

The two sides played out a thrilling 3-3 Premier League draw in November when Junior Stanislas scored a 98th-minute equaliser, but Saturday's contest was a decidedly more scrappy affair settled by a deflected effort from Ross Barkley and Romelu Lukaku's strike.

Joel Robles proved the hero for Everton in the first half as he saved Charlie Daniels' penalty and Barkley made the home side pay when his shot looped over Adam Federici early in the second period.

Dan Gosling spurned a presentable headed chance, but Bournemouth struggled to create much of note and Lukaku's simple finish 12 minutes from time sealed it for Roberto Martinez's side.

Barkley scuffed a shot straight at Federici after a strong burst into the box, but openings were scarce in a scrappy first half.

Juan Iturbe looked the liveliest of Bournemouth's forwards early on and he dragged a shot narrowly wide after a fine run from halfway right through the heart of Everton's midfield.

Lukaku was denied by Federici's leg after he cut into the box from the right before Bournemouth were gifted the chance to take the lead when James McCarthy blatantly used his arm to control a cross inside the box, but Daniels' penalty was well saved to his left by Joel.

And Everton duly punished Bournemouth's missed opportunity by snatching the lead just after the break – albeit in fortuitous circumstances.

Barkley collected Tom Cleverley's pass just to the left of the area and his curling effort came off Gosling's foot and over the despairing Federici.

Lukaku thought he had added a second as he rolled the ball beneath the keeper from close range, but the assistant's flag came to Bournemouth's rescue, while Stanislas saw a free-kick bounce inches wide after striking the wall.

Gosling nodded a teasing Stanislas cross straight at Joel before substitute Matt Ritchie scooped an effort over the bar from close range as Eddie Howe's side continued to push forward in search of an equaliser.

Barkley came close to a fine second as he curled just wide following some fine build-up play, but Lukaku promptly secured Everton's passage to the sixth round, tapping home from inside the six-yard box after Gareth Barry's clever flick-on at the near post.

Martinez introduced Oumar Niasse for his Everton debut in the closing 10 minutes as the visitors eased into the last eight for the fourth time in five years.