AFC Champions League: Al Hilal v Al Sadd

Comfortable back-to-back league wins see the Saudi Arabian side with a 100 per cent record in the league and with plenty of confidence.

Laurentiu Reghecampf's men have scored seven times in two league games ahead of Tuesday's first leg at their King Fahd International Stadium home.

Brazilian Thiago Neves has been among the players to make a flying start to the season, scoring three times.

In the Champions League, Nasser Al-Shamrani has delivered for the most part.

The 30-year-old forward has scored seven goals in the continental competition, the second most behind Asamoah Gyan (10).

Al-Shamrani was the star for Al Hilal when they crushed Al Sadd 5-0 during the group stages of this year's tournament, netting a hat-trick.

The other clash between the teams, at Al Sadd, ended in a 2-2 draw as Thiago Neves struck a brace for the visitors.

Al Hilal are two-time Champions League winners, but the last of those came in 2000.

Qatari side Al Sadd will just be looking to get something out of the first leg away from home, especially after the 5-0 loss in April.

The 2011 champions may be rusty with their league season yet to start, but they did claim the Sheikh Jassem Cup with a 3-2 win over Lekhwiya on Wednesday.

Former Portsmouth and Lyon man Nadir Belhadj needs to perform well for Al Sadd to have a chance, particularly after his side struggled against Al Hilal earlier in the campaign.