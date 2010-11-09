AFC chief Hammam free to serve final term

The 61-year-old Qatari, Asia's football leader since 2002, will face no challengers to his presidency in the elections in Doha on Jan. 6, the AFC said on Tuesday.

The deadline for candidates to file their nominations passed at the weekend.

Bin Hammam is widely regarded as a successful reformer responsible for reviving Asian football but critics accuse him of being dictatorial.

He has also been seen as a future FIFA President but has said he will not challenge Sepp Blatter, who will seek a fourth term as the head of football's world governing body next year.

Last year Bin Hammam survived a challenge to the place on FIFA's executive board he has held since 1996.