AFCON glory gives Cameroon rankings surge

Cameroon's surprise success in the Africa Cup of Nations has seen them surge 29 places in the latest FIFA rankings.

February's list sees the Indomitable Lions rise to number 33, making them the third highest ranked African team.

Egypt, who finished runners-up to Cameroon, move up 12 places to 23rd. Senegal – up two spots to 31st – are the other team from the continent still above Hugo Broos' men.

Third-placed finishers Burkina Faso moved up 15 places to number 38 in the list, while fellow semi-finalists Ghana jumped nine to 45th.

The biggest fallers in this month's rankings are Ivory Coast, who crashed out in the group stages of the AFCON having gone into the tournament as defending champions.

The Elephants drop 13 spots to number 47, while Algeria are down 11 to 50th after their own group-stage exit.

NEW :Top 5 unchanged, win sees Cameroon surge12345 9 February 2017

There was no change at the top, with Argentina still leading Brazil and Germany.

The only move in the top 10 saw France edge up to sixth above Colombia.