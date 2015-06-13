AFCON qualifier delayed by absent match officials

The Africa Cup of Nations qualifier between South Africa and Gambia in Durban has been put back by four hours after two match officials did not arrive in the country.

The officials were due to arrive in South Africa on Friday ahead of the qualifier at the Moses Mabhida Stadium a day later.

However, the South Africa Football Association (SAFA) confirmed on Saturday that "logistical challenges" had caused the delay.

"As a result of logistical challenges, two of the match officials... were unable to arrive in the country in time aboard their scheduled flight to South Africa last night," read SAFA statement.

"The two match officials are scheduled to arrive in South Africa around 16h00 today, 13 June 2015.

"As a result hereof, the kick-off of today’s match is regrettably delayed until 19h00 today, 13 June 2015, at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

"SAFA apologises for the inconvenience."