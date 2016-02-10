Age is just a number - Ilori defends Klopp's team selection

Liverpool defender Tiago Ilori does not believe there was anything wrong with Jurgen Klopp ringing the changes in the FA Cup, despite their exit from the competition.

The Reds were knocked out in the fourth-round replay against West Ham at Upton Park after the manager changed all 10 of his outfield players who had started in the Premier League draw against Sunderland.

Liverpool's team included the likes of Brad Smith, Pedro Chirivella and Kevin Stewart, but Ilori does not think that is a problem and praised the youthful side's performance in taking the 2-1 defeat all the way to the end of extra time.

"Age is just a number, players get experience by playing," the 22-year-old told the club's official website. "I think everyone worked hard, it didn't matter their age.

"I played alongside Lucas and he didn't look at me and think, 'he's not as experienced' and I didn't look at him and think, 'he's the most experienced player'.

"We all play together, we train together every day and we are a team. I had a few chances to play, which is great.

"We just wanted the result and we thought we deserved it because we worked so hard. We didn't get the result we think we deserved and the one we fought for, but that's football."

Liverpool return to action with a Premier League game at Aston Villa, where Ilori spent a loan spell this season without playing, on Sunday.