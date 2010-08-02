Agent: Djalo prefers Spurs switch

The Guinean-born Portugal B international has attracted interest from a host of clubs this summer and is tipped to leave Lisbon during this transfer window.

Despite reported interest from Italy, the 24-year-old is said to be in favour of a move to the Premier League and he is prepared to hold out for a summer switch to England.

This will please the likes of Tottenham, with Harry Redknapp's side said to be in the running for Djalo's signature.

His agent, Lionel da Silva, believes a deal to take his client to White Hart Lane is likely and expects a deal to be struck in the near future.

"I believe Yannick will not play in Italy. He is a player who is wanted in England and Tottenham looks like the most likely destination."

Djalo will have impressed Spurs with his brace in Sporting's recent 2-0 friendly win over Manchester City, especially as the North Londoners face City in their opening Premier League match at White Hart Lane in less than a fortnight.

By Saad Noor

