Agent: Djalo prefers Spurs switch
Sporting Lisbon striker Yannick Djalo will reject a move to Serie A in order to join Tottenham Hotspur, according to the player's agent.
The Guinean-born Portugal B international has attracted interest from a host of clubs this summer and is tipped to leave Lisbon during this transfer window.
Despite reported interest from Italy, the 24-year-old is said to be in favour of a move to the Premier League and he is prepared to hold out for a summer switch to England.
This will please the likes of Tottenham, with Harry Redknapp's side said to be in the running for Djalo's signature.
His agent, Lionel da Silva, believes a deal to take his client to White Hart Lane is likely and expects a deal to be struck in the near future.
"I believe Yannick will not play in Italy. He is a player who is wanted in England and Tottenham looks like the most likely destination."
Djalo will have impressed Spurs with his brace in Sporting's recent 2-0 friendly win over Manchester City, especially as the North Londoners face City in their opening Premier League match at White Hart Lane in less than a fortnight.
By Saad Noor
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.