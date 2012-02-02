Agent: El Hamdaoui rejected Fulham deal

El Hamdaoui played under Jol during their time together with Tottenham Hotspur and Ajax, and had the chance to be reunited with the Dutchman late on Tuesday evening.

However, after a proposed move to Fiorentina collapsed, the 27-year-old opted to remain with the Eredivisie giants until the season of the season, at least.

And his agent, Sigi Lens, claims a last ditch attempt to bring the striker to Craven Cottage failed to take off.

"At 8:44pm [after the collapse of the deal with Fiorentina], Jeroen Slop [Ajax's finance director] sent me a text message proposing to send the player on a five-month loan deal to Fulham, but we were still in Florence and, anyway, Mounir said no," Lens said.

El Hamdaoui, who moved to Ajax 18 months ago, scored 13 times in 26 games during his first season at the club, but hasn’t played since April after a falling out with head coach Frank de Boer.



