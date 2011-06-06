Agent: Man United want Macheda back
By Gregg Davies
Federico Macheda’s agent believes Manchester United intend to keep the striker at Old Trafford next season after his unsuccessful loan spell at Sampdoria.
With Wayne Rooney, Javier Hernandez, Dimitar Berbatov and Michael Owen all above him in the attacking pecking order, the Italy Under-21 international had joined Sampdoria in the hope of regular first team football.
But the 19-year-old failed to score in 14 Serie A appearances as the Genoa-based club were relegated from the top flight at the end of a season which they began in the Champions League qualification round.
With both Berbatov and Owen committing themselves to at least one more season with United and Danny Welbeck returning from a loan spell at Sunderland, there had been speculation that Sir Alex Ferguson would be happy to let Macheda stay in Italy and help Sampdoria regain their Serie A status.
However, the player’s agent has now confirmed this will not be the case.
“As far as I am aware, Manchester United intend to keep Macheda,” Giovanni Bia told Radio Mana Mana.
“They don’t want to loan him out again.”
