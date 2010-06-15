Agent: Mascherano move inevitable

Mascherano fuelled speculation of his Anfield exit yesterday when he revealed he was taking lessons in Italian, suggesting that the Argentine will follow Rafael Benitez to the San Siro this summer.

And transfer market expert and Italian agent Pasqualin believes that Mascherano’s switch to join his old manager will almost certainly happen.

"Liverpool's financial situation is not the best and so it's inevitable that they will sell some of their best players. Mascherano will almost certainly be wearing the Nerazzurri shirt next season," said Pasqualin, who is not the 26-year-old's agent.

"As for [Fernando] Torres, no one knows. And for [Steven] Gerrard, he is the symbol of Liverpool so he is likely to stay there."

Mascherano has declared his unhappiness on Merseyside in recent months, revealing that his family have had trouble settling into the English lifestyle.

A move away from Anfield this summer now seems inevitable, and the chance to move to Europe with European champions Inter may be too good to turn down for the combative midfielder.

Benitez was officially unveiled as the Italian club’s new manager on Tuesday, and is widely expected to show interest in bringing Mascherano with him.

By Joe Brewin

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook