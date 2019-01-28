Agent of Napoli defender rules out Arsenal move: “There’s no question of him leaving...”

Reports in France suggested that Arsenal had contacted the Serie A club regarding the 27-year-old, but agent Bruno Satin was quick to shoot down the speculation.

“There’s a London club who are looking for a right-back,” he told Radio CRC.

“They asked about Kevin, but there’s no question of him leaving Napoli.

“Arsenal? It could be them, but not necessarily. He’s happy with Ancelotti and in Naples.”

The Frenchman joined Napoli from Lille last summer and has recently established himself as Carlo Ancelotti’s first-choice right-back, playing every minute of the Partenopei’s last three Serie A games, with a total of 12 appearances to his name this season.

Arsenal will be without Hector Bellerin for the rest of the season at least, after the Spaniard ruptured a cruciate ligament in his knee.