Agent: No January move for Inter striker Milito

The Argentine has fallen out of favour with the Milan giants and has been linked with a return to former club Genoa or French giants Paris Saint-Germain.

However, Fernando Hidalgo, the 32-year-old’s representative, insists that the striker wants to recapture his best form from two years ago, when his goals helped them secure the Serie A, Coppa Italia and Champions League treble under Jose Mourinho.

"I can assure that Diego doesn't take into account the possibility of leaving Inter in January," Hidalgo told the Corriere dello Sport.

"He wants to return to the levels of two years ago with the Inter shirt.

"If things don't go well, in June he may consider other solutions.

"Soon I will be in Europe, but I will not speak of Milito. About him there is nothing to say."

Milito still has two-and-a-half years on his contract with the Nerazzuri and has scored 42 goals in 96 appearances following his move in 2009.



ByBen McAleer