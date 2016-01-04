Agent opens door to Candreva transfer

Antonio Candreva may be tempted away from Lazio at the conclusion of this campaign, his agent has said.

The Italy international has long been linked with a possible move to Inter, against whom he scored twice in a 2-1 win in December, while Barcelona and AC Milan have emerged as rumoured admirers this term as a result of Lazio's inconsistent form.

Federico Pastorello, the 28-year-old's agent, says plenty of interest has been spurned in the past, but has suggested Candreva could end his spell in the Italian capital come June.

"Over the years I've received many offers for Antonio, but he's always wanted to stay," he told Il Messaggero.

"It is possible that his biancoceleste cycle will end and that, at the end of the season, he will ask to move on."

Candreva has made 22 appearances in all competitions this season.