Agent: Pogba will leave Juve 'when time is right'

The France international moved to Juve from Manchester United in 2012 and his impressive performances have reportedly caught the attention of a number of clubs around Europe.

Widely considered to be among the best midfielders in the world even at the young age of 21, Pogba agreed terms on a new deal with Juve back in October.

That extended Pogba's stay at the Serie A giants until 2019, ending any speculation about a move away from Turin in the near future.

But in an interview with Mediaset, Pogba's representative Raiola declared his client is likely to move when the right opportunity presents itself.

"He can not stay still so much in Italy," he said. "It will depend from Juventus.

"We have renewed and we are happy, but when the time comes right we'll take that chance.

"We will see, I do not know when the right time comes.

"I knew his talent, but when one moves to Italy so young you don't expect them to establish themselves immediately.

"He's grown rapidly, even I didn’t expect it."