Agent: PSV turned down Bebe deal

The Portugal under-21 international’s £7.4 million move to Old Trafford from Vitoria Guimaraes this summer raised eyebrows as the 20-year-old had yet to play at a higher club level than the Portuguese third division.

Before joining Vitoria Guimaraes this year after former club Estrela da Amadora failed to pay Bebe’s wages, his then agent Goncalo Reis offered the player to PSV.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Reis said: "I offered him to PSV in May, but they turned him down because they didn't know him.”

Reis had his contract with Bebe terminated this summer, but he still believes the Portuguese youngster can go on to shine for the Red Devils and have an even greater impact than his compatriot Nani.

"He has great potential," he added. "For sure he will be better than Nani. He is a very good player."

Bebe has yet to feature for Manchester United this season, but scored for Portugal under-21s in their 3-1 win over Macedonia on Tuesday.

By Patrick Barrett

