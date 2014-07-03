Agent: Reina to stay at Liverpool next season

The Spain international spent the 2013-14 campaign on loan at Napoli and revealed during the FIFA World Cup that he was unsure what the future would hold.

A permanent switch away from Anfield looked the most likely outcome for Reina ahead of the new season, but the 31-year-old's representative, Manuel Garcia Quilon, has stated that the former Villarreal man plans to stay at Liverpool.

"I am aware of the rumours circulating about the future of Reina." he told Tutto Napoli. "But I confirm to you that Pepe will play for Liverpool next season.

"Yes [there will be no return to Napoli]. Reina will respect his contract with the English club."

Reina was allowed to leave by Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers after the Northern Irishman brought in Simon Mignolet from Sunderland.