Agent: Rossi will return stronger than before

Rossi's injury-plagued career received another blow in September, when the Italy striker was ruled out for up to five months after undergoing knee surgery in Colorado.

The 27-year-old, who has only played 22 Serie A games since moving to Fiorentina from Villarreal in 2013, complained of discomfort during pre-season prompting the Italian club to send him for keyhole surgery in the United States.

There are some suggestions that this serious knee injury might spell the end for Rossi, having sprained his medial collateral ligament in January, but agent Andrea Pastorello is confident Fiorentina fans will see the best of his client.

"The recovery process is on schedule. I have read and heard all sorts of things, but it is part of the world we live in," Pastorello told Radio Fiesole.

"That's why I haven't spoken to the media since late August, as more balance and responsibility is needed.

"Rossi will be back stronger than before. He faced this injury with the same tenacity and I get the sense he's in a better mood than the other times.

"We know the medical situation and are optimistic. I can clearly say the rumour Rossi's career is at risk is entirely false and without foundation."