Trending

Agent: Spurs must decide on Kranjcar future

By

The future of midfielder Niko Kranjcar will be decided by Tottenham Hotspur, according to the player's agent.

The Croatian has struggled to find first-team opportunities this season, starting just two of Spurs' 53 matches despite scoring successive winners against Bolton and Sunderland in February.

This has led to reports of the 26-year-old seeking an exit from White Hart Lane, with AS Roma, Liverpool and Dynamo Kiev among the clubs linked with a move for the former Portsmouth star.

But his representative has insisted that whether or not Kranjcar has a future at Tottenham is something only the club can decide.

"At this moment I cannot comment on any market rumours, it is for Tottenham to decide whether the player leaves or not," agent Adrian Aliaj told firenzeviola.it.

"I read a lot of news about him in newspapers, but his future is in the hands of the English club.

"Niko has a contract with Tottenham, and then I cannot say if he wants to stay or not. Certainly his priority is to play with more regularity."

Kranjcar arrived at Spurs from Portsmouth in 2009 and was a key figure in the London side's Champions League qualification in his first season.