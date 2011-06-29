Agent: Spurs must decide on Kranjcar future

The Croatian has struggled to find first-team opportunities this season, starting just two of Spurs' 53 matches despite scoring successive winners against Bolton and Sunderland in February.

This has led to reports of the 26-year-old seeking an exit from White Hart Lane, with AS Roma, Liverpool and Dynamo Kiev among the clubs linked with a move for the former Portsmouth star.

But his representative has insisted that whether or not Kranjcar has a future at Tottenham is something only the club can decide.

"At this moment I cannot comment on any market rumours, it is for Tottenham to decide whether the player leaves or not," agent Adrian Aliaj told firenzeviola.it.

"I read a lot of news about him in newspapers, but his future is in the hands of the English club.

"Niko has a contract with Tottenham, and then I cannot say if he wants to stay or not. Certainly his priority is to play with more regularity."

Kranjcar arrived at Spurs from Portsmouth in 2009 and was a key figure in the London side's Champions League qualification in his first season.