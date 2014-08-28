Agent: Torres move to Milan 'a real possibility'

Serie A giants Milan are eager to bring in a forward before the transfer window closes on Monday following the departure of Mario Balotelli to Liverpool.

Torres has emerged as a target for Milan and Antonio Sanz, one of the 30-year-old's representatives, revealed that positive talks had been held with the Italian club on Thursday.

Sanz added that no decision has been made over whether the former Liverpool and Atletico Madrid man will move to San Siro, as they consider the terms offered by Milan.

He told Milannews.it: "The meeting went well, Torres to Milan is a real possibility.

"We will take some time to reflect before giving an answer. I cannot add anything more. Milan are a great club."

Torres' Chelsea team-mate Marco van Ginkel has been linked with a loan move to Milan, but reportedly rejected the opportunity to join Filippo Inzaghi's side.