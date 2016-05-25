Aggressive Premier League better for me - Xhaka

Granit Xhaka believes the aggressive nature of the Premier League will suit his game after he signed for Arsenal on a long-term deal.

The Switzerland midfielder's move from Borussia Monchengladbach was confirmed on Wednesday.

Arsenal are thought to have a paid a fee in the region of £30million to secure the 23-year-old's services.

And, having captained Gladbach during his time in the Bundesliga, Xhaka says he will bring leadership as well as bite to the midfield of an Arsenal team that finished second behind champions Leicester City in the Premier League this season.

"I like to play football. I'm an aggressive player and also a leader. I'm only 23 but I captained a good team in Germany," Xhaka told Arsenal Player.

"In Germany you can play aggressively but the referee will always blow his whistle, but in England that's not the case. That's better for me.

"I like the way Arsenal play football. It's not like other countries but it's very, very nice here."

Manager Arsene Wenger came in for heavy criticism from large sections of Arsenal supporters frustrated by the team's inability to take advantage of poor seasons by the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea and win a first league title since 2004.

But asked if he feels Arsenal are on the cusp of great things, Xhaka replied: "Of course. I've looked at Arsenal before, every weekend, and I know they are a big club.

"This year they finished second and that was a very good season."