Aguero allays foot injury concerns

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has played down fears he is set for another lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Aguero, whose prolific goalscoring exploits over recent seasons have been interspersed with regular injury lay-offs, recently returned to action following six weeks out with a hamstring problem.

Shortly before he was due to be substituted during City's 3-1 win over Southampton on Saturday, the 27-year-old limped from the field having taken a blow to his foot.

Reports on Monday suggested Aguero would be out for around 10 days, missing a Premier League visit to Stoke City and the Champions League Group D match against Borussia Monchengladbach, along with a League Cup quarter-final against Hull on Tuesday, a match in which manager Manuel Pellegrini is expected to rotate his squad.

The player himself did not place a date on his return when he posted a message on his personal Twitter page, but described the injury as "harmless"

"For everyone asking, I'm fine," Aguero tweeted. "It's just a harmless bump on the heel. Thanks, all of you, for the support!"

Speaking after the match on Saturday, Pellegrini offered a similarly upbeat prognosis.

"He took a kick in his heel but he should be okay," said the Chilean.